Cubs' Alex Avila: Traded to the Cubs
Avila was traded to the Cubs as part of the package along with Justin Wilson, with the Tigers receiving Jeimer Candelario, Isaac Paredes, and either a player-to-be-named-later or cash, Lynn Henning reports.
Avila is in the midst of a big slump and was already starting to lose playing time, and now will be the backup behind Willson Contreras.
