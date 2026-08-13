Cubs' Alex Bregman: Erupts for three homers, seven RBI

Bregman went 3-for-3 with two walks, three home runs and seven RBI in Wednesday's 12-6 win over the Nationals.

Bregman is officially on fire as he recorded his first career three-homer game and just his second multi-homer game of the season. The seven RBI are also a new career best. The veteran third baseman is now up to 16 long balls overall, and he's sporting a robust 1.123 OPS in 11 games this month with five of those home runs and 14 RBI. Bregman has quickly put a sluggish start to the year behind him, and based on his recent performance, he could end up being a fantasy league-winner down the stretch.