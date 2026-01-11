Bregman signed a five-year, $175 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Bregman played his first nine major-league seasons with Houston before spending last year with Boston. Over 495 plate appearances with the Red Sox, the third baseman slashed .273/.360/.462 with 18 home runs, 62 RBI, 64 runs and a stolen base. Bregman's .822 OPS was his highest mark since 2019, and he demonstrated his usual excellent eye at the plate with a 14.1 strikeout rate and 10.5 percent walk rate. Bregman should take over as Chicago's starter at the hot corner, which calls into question what the Cubs' plan will be for youngster Matt Shaw.