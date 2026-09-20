Bregman was removed from Sunday's game against the Reds after being struck in the face by a foul ball while in the on-deck circle, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

A check swing by Michael Busch resulted in an unusual trajectory for the foul ball, and Bregman had minimal time to protect himself. The veteran third baseman immediately headed to the clubhouse and was replaced by a pinch hitter. The extent of the injury isn't clear, so Bregman should be considered day-to-day heading into Tuesday's series opener versus Miami.