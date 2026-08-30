Bregman went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 17-5 win over the Reds.

Bregman didn't quite match Pete Crow-Armstrong, who erupted for three home runs and six RBI, but he still helped give the Cubs a jolt in the lopsided win with his 20th long ball of the season. The veteran third baseman has now reached the 20-homer plateau for the sixth time in his 11-year MLB career. After a slower start to the season by his usual standards, Bregman is getting going in August with a .952 OPS, nine homers and 26 RBI across 26 games this month.