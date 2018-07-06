Cubs' Alex Lange: Pitching well this season
Through 14 starts with High-A Myrtle Beach this year, Lange is 5-5 with a 3.39 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 66 strikeouts in 74.1 innings.
After a brief stint with short-season Eugene last year, the Cubs' 2017 first round pick has looked good in his first full professional season. As a 22-year-old who spent three seasons at LSU, Lange could be ready to move up to Double-A later this year if he keeps pitching well. He profiles as a low-ceiling, high-floor prospect who could be a solid piece toward the back of an MLB rotation.
