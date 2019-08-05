Wilson agreed to a contract with the Cubs on Monday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Wilson will stick in the NL Central, joining Chicago after being let go by the Brewers over the weekend. The veteran right-hander struggled during his time in Milwaukee, allowing 12 runs in 11.1 innings while recording a 15.8 percent walk rate, though he compiled a 3.36 ERA in 61.2 innings for Detroit last season. The terms of the contract are not yet known.