Canario suffered a severe ankle break and a shoulder injury Thursday while playing in the Dominican winter league, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Canario suffered the injury after landing on first base awkwardly while trying to beat out a grounder. His expected recovery timeline is not yet clear, though it's possible the fracture is significant enough to cost him time next season. If healthy, Canario could push for a big-league role early next year, as he hit .252/.343/.556 with 37 homers in 125 games across the three highest levels of the minors in 2022 while making the majority of his starts in center field.