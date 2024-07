The Cubs recalled Canario from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 24-year-old was up with the Cubs early in the season and posted an .815 OPS in 25 plate appearances, and he'll receive another look as Cody Bellinger heads to the injured list with a fractured finger. Canario should have at least a semi regular role with Bellinger and Mike Tauchman (groin) both sidelind.