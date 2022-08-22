The Cubs promoted Canario from Double-A Tennessee to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Tommy Birch of The Des Moines Register reports.

Canario was rewarded with the promotion after he slugged two home runs in his final game for Tennessee on Sunday. The 22-year-old outfielder finished his time in the Southern League with a .248/.329/.552 slash line to go with 24 home runs and a 17-for-20 success rate on stolen-base attempts across 350 plate appearances.