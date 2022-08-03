Canario hit his 18th homer in 64 games for Double-A Tennessee on Tuesday, lifting his stat line at that level to .255/.339/.560.

Between High-A and Double-A this year, Canario has stolen a dozen bases while bashing 25 homers -- seven of which have come in his last 11 games, a stretch in which he's also batted .405 with 13 walks against just eight strikeouts. It's well worth noting that Canario's cut down his whiffs sharply since his promotion to Double-A -- where he was striking out at an alarming 35 percent rate in High-A, he's at a more acceptable 25.6 clip at the higher level. He probably won't ever hit for much average in the big leagues, but the power is very real, so if Canario can maintain his plate-discipline improvements, he'll have a chance to be an impact major leaguer.