Canario is starting in right field and batting ninth Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.
Canario was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Monday and he'll now draw his first major-league start of the 2024 campaign. The 23-year-old produced a .269/.377/.481 slash line with seven extra-base hits, including two homers, over 52 at-bats with Iowa so far this season. With Seiya Suzuki (oblique) expected to miss at least four weeks, Canario will look to carve out a consistent role with the big-league club for the time being.
