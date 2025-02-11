Brujan has a good chance at making Chicago's Opening Day roster in a bench role, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

After appearing in six games for the Cubs as a rookie in 2023, Canario saw 15 games of action last year. He's still just 24 years old and has some upside, and with Nico Hoerner (elbow) uncertain for Opening Day, the Cubs could have a roster spot to fill. Making the team out of camp would give Canario a fantasy boost, though he's still unlikely to see enough playing time right away to make a big impact.