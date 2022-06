Rivas is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.

Rivas is on the bench for the fifth time in six games after producing a lowly .455 OPS dating back to May 1. Frank Schwindel has since recaptured the Cubs' primary first-base job, and the Cubs are likely content to rotate a number of different players at the designated-hitter spot rather than clearing out everyday at-bats for the struggling Rivas.