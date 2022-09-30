site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Out of lineup Friday
Rivas will sit Friday versus the Reds.
Rivas will remain on the bench for a second game in a row Friday. P.J. Higgins will replace him at first base and bat eighth against Cincinnati.
