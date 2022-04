Rivas went 0-for-1 with two walks and a run scored in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Atlanta.

Rivas batted sixth and provided Chicago's lone run in this one. The 25-year-old is off to a great start with a .462 average and 1.332 OPS across 13 at-bats. Those numbers are certain to come down, but Rivas is at least making a case for more playing time. As a left-handed hitter, he could push his way into a platoon at first base with righty Frank Schwindel.