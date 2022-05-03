Rivas will start at first base and bat leadoff in Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

Rivas will be making his second straight start out of the leadoff spot after going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Brewers. He'll also be making his fourth start in the past five games, signaling that he's moved into a near-everyday role at first base. Frank Schwindel has seen more opportunities at designated hitter as a result, making Rafael Ortega the primary loser with Rivas' role increasing.