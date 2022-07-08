site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Sits against southpaw
Rivas isn't starting Friday's game against the Dodgers.
Rivas has started against just two southpaws this season, and he'll get a breather with left-hander Tyler Anderson on the mound Friday. P.J. Higgins is starting at first base and batting seventh.
