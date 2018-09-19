Cubs' Allen Webster: Contract purchased from minors
Webster had his contract selected from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Webster will provide additional bullpen depth over the final few weeks of the season after Brandon Morrow (biceps) was ruled out for the remainder of the season. The 28-year-old owns a career 6.13 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 76:66 K:BB across 120.1 innings over parts of three major-league seasons. He most recently pitched for the Diamondbacks in 2015.
More News
-
Cubs' Allen Webster: Joins Cubs on minor-league deal•
-
Rangers' Allen Webster: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Rangers' Allen Webster: Inks minor league deal with Rangers•
-
Allen Webster: Starting for Samsung•
-
Pirates' Allen Webster: Opportunity knocks for righty•
-
Pirates' Allen Webster: Traded to Pirates•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....