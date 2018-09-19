Webster had his contract selected from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Webster will provide additional bullpen depth over the final few weeks of the season after Brandon Morrow (biceps) was ruled out for the remainder of the season. The 28-year-old owns a career 6.13 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 76:66 K:BB across 120.1 innings over parts of three major-league seasons. He most recently pitched for the Diamondbacks in 2015.