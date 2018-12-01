Cubs' Allen Webster: Cut loose by Cubs
Webster wasn't tendered a contract by the Cubs, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Webster appeared in his first big-league action since the 2015 season with the Cubs in 2018, allowing two runs while striking out three over three innings of work.
