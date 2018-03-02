Cubs' Allen Webster: Joins Cubs on minor-league deal
Webster signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs on Friday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Webster lasted played in the majors in 2015. The 28-year-old owns a 6.13 ERA in 120.1 innings over parts of three seasons. His strikeout rate (13.9 percent) and walk rate (12.1 percent) are both poor. He spent the 2016 season in Korea and the 2017 season at Triple-A Round Rock with high ERAs at both stops (5.70 and 6.79, respectively). It's unlikely that he'll be anything more than minor-league filler for the Cubs.
More News
-
Rangers' Allen Webster: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Rangers' Allen Webster: Inks minor league deal with Rangers•
-
Allen Webster: Starting for Samsung•
-
Pirates' Allen Webster: Opportunity knocks for righty•
-
Pirates' Allen Webster: Traded to Pirates•
-
Diamondbacks' Allen Webster: Designated for assignment•
-
Prospects-only draft for dynasty leagues
We recently held our first ever prospects-only dynasty league mock draft, and once Shohei Ohtani...
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
Starting a dynasty league? Chances are your first draft will look sort of like this one, with...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
12-team Rotisserie Auction
The first-round prices were extremely high in this Rotisserie auction, so several teams had...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts in 2018
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Spring Takes: Harvey, Andujar impress
Our Scott White discusses an encouraging first outing for forgotten man Matt Harvey and some...