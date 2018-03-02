Webster signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs on Friday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Webster lasted played in the majors in 2015. The 28-year-old owns a 6.13 ERA in 120.1 innings over parts of three seasons. His strikeout rate (13.9 percent) and walk rate (12.1 percent) are both poor. He spent the 2016 season in Korea and the 2017 season at Triple-A Round Rock with high ERAs at both stops (5.70 and 6.79, respectively). It's unlikely that he'll be anything more than minor-league filler for the Cubs.