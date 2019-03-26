Cubs' Allen Webster: Reassigned to minor-league camp
Webster was reassigned to minor-league camp on Tuesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Webster inked a minor-league deal with the Cubs in December after being non-tendered following the 2018 season. The 29-year-old righty will likely begin the year with Triple-A Iowa and serve as organizational depth.
