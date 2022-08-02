site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-anderson-espinoza-back-with-big-club | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Anderson Espinoza: Back with big club
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Espinoza was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.
Espinoza held his own in his first three big-league appearances earlier in the season, and he will get another shot to show what he can do at the top level.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 19 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read