Espinoza was recalled from Double-A Tennessee to serve as the 27th man in Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Espinoza served as the 27th man during Monday's doubleheader against the Brewers, and he allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six in four innings to take the loss during a relief appearance. The right-hander will be available out of the bullpen once again during Saturday's twin bill.