Espinoza was called up from Double-A Tennessee on Wednesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Espinoza will return to the big leagues and replace Kyle Hendricks (shoulder) on the active roster after he was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday. The 24-year-old surrendered two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six over four innings in his only big-league appearance May 30 versus the Brewers.
More News
-
Cubs' Anderson Espinoza: Sent down Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Anderson Espinoza: Called up as 27th man•
-
Cubs' Anderson Espinoza: Heads back to Double-A•
-
Cubs' Anderson Espinoza: Recalled to serve as 27th man•
-
Cubs' Anderson Espinoza: Heading to Cubs•
-
Padres' Anderson Espinoza: Ejected from Thursday start•