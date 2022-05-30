Espinoza was recalled from Double-A Tennessee on Monday, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Espinoza will join the Cubs as their 27th man for Monday's doubleheader versus the Brewers. He's yet to make his major-league debut and will be available out of the bullpen. After being acquired from the Padres in July, Espinoza has posted a 7.31 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 36 punchouts in 28.1 frames over eight starts at Double-A this season.
