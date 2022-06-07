Espinoza was optioned to Double-A Tennessee on Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Espinoza served as the 27th man during Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, but he didn't make any appearances during his brief stint with the major-league club. He should continue to work as a starter in Tennessee.
