Cubs' Andrelton Simmons: Begins rehab assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Simmons (shoulder) begins a rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Iowa, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
He will play shortstop Saturday and slot in at designated hitter Sunday. Shoulder inflammation has sidelined him all season, so he will probably get a lengthy rehab assignment.
