The Cubs placed Simmons (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Simmons' move to the IL was fully expected after he didn't play in any Cactus League games after March 24 due to right shoulder inflammation. He has still yet to be cleared for full throwing, so Simmons is seemingly trending toward spending more than the minimum 10 days on the shelf. His absence to begin the season should pave the way for Nico Hoerner to serve as Chicago's everyday shortstop.