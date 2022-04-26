The Cubs announced Tuesday that Simmons will slow down his throwing progression after he experienced renewed soreness in his right shoulder during recent workouts, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Simmons isn't being shut down entirely, as he'll still be able to do some light throwing and is scheduled to take live batting practice beginning next week. Since Simmons will need to complete a minor-league rehab assignment once he's fully cleared for both hitting and defensive work, he's unlikely to return from 10-day injured list until around the middle of May.