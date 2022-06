Simmons is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.

Now on the bench for the fifth time in seven games, Simmons appears to have shifted into a utility role following the recent returns of Nico Hoerner and Nick Madrigal from the injured list. Simmons will still spell Hoerner and Madrigal occasionally, but he's unlikely to see consistent enough playing time to make an impact even in deeper mixed leagues.