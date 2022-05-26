Simmons will cede the starting shortstop job to Nico Hoerner going forward, with most of his playing time projected to come at second base, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

The motivation for this move is partly for the Cubs to evaluate Hoerner over a long stretch at shortstop before potentially signing a high-profile free agent shortstop this winter. It is also likely related to the fact that Simmons' shoulder is not 100 percent, and this makes it easier on him from a throwing standpoint. Jonathan Villar and Christopher Morel could also get work at second base, so Simmons probably won't be a true everyday player.