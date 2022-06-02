site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-andrelton-simmons-not-in-thursdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Andrelton Simmons: Not in Thursday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Simmons is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.
Simmons is 2-for-16 in his past seven appearances and will take a seat for the second straight game. Nick Madrigal will man the keystone in his place Thursday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read