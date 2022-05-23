Simmons isn't starting Monday against the Reds.
Simmons started in five of the last seven games and went 3-for-18 with two runs, two RBI, a stolen base, a walk and three strikeouts. Christopher Morel will take over at shortstop and bat ninth.
