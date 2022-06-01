site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Andrelton Simmons: On bench Wednesday
Simmons isn't starting Wednesday against the Brewers.
Simmons started in the last two games and went 1-for-5 with a run, an RBI and three strikeouts. Nick Madrigal will start at the keystone and bat ninth.
