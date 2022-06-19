Simmons is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Simmons started at second base Saturday and went 2-for-4, but he'll return to the bench Sunday. Jonathan Villar is picking up the start at second, while Nico Hoerner will cover shortstop. Simmons is mostly a reserve infielder at this point, which keeps his fantasy value fairly low, as does his .413 OPS for the season.