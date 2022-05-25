Simmons went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Reds.

Simmons was productive from the bottom of the order, helping lead the Cubs to an easy 11-4 win. The shortstop is still known more for his defensive ability, and while he's starting to play more regularly after missing some time to begin the year due to a shoulder injury, fantasy managers shouldn't expect too many performances like this. Simmons still has just a .553 OPS for the season, and he finished with a .557 OPS across 131 games with Minnesota in 2021.