Simmons is starting at shortstop and batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

After a day off Friday, Simmons will return Saturday as the Cubs shuffle their infield a bit. Ildemaro Vargas shifts from short to second, while Jonathan Villar goes from second to third and Patrick Wisdom slides over to left field. This will be the fourth start in the last six games for Simmons, who is ramping up after missing all of April and half of May with shoulder inflammation.