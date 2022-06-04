Simmons isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Simmons went 0-for-4 during Friday's blowout loss to St. Louis, and he'll be on the bench for the third time in the last four games. Nick Madrigal is starting at the keystone and batting ninth.
More News
-
Cubs' Andrelton Simmons: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Andrelton Simmons: On bench Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Andrelton Simmons: Moving to second base•
-
Cubs' Andrelton Simmons: Records three hits in win•
-
Cubs' Andrelton Simmons: Not starting Monday•
-
Cubs' Andrelton Simmons: Returns to lineup Saturday•