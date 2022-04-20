Simmons (shoulder) participated in live batting practice Wednesday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Simmons resumed facing live pitching Tuesday, and he was able to do so for a second consecutive day Wednesday. Although it's not yet clear when the shortstop will be able to return to game action, he certainly appears to be trending in the right direction. The 32-year-old has been dealing with his shoulder injury for nearly a month, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him require a rehab appearance before he's cleared to rejoin the major-league club.