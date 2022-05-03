Simmons (shoulder) has resumed throwing and taking batting practice at the Cubs' spring training facility in Arizona, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs slowed down Simmons' throwing program early last week after his right shoulder was bothering him, but he appears to be in the process of ramping up again. Bastian specifically notes that Simmons was making throws across the diamond Tuesday, a positive sign that he'll soon be ready for full defensive drills. The 32-year-old doesn't provide much value with his bat at this stage of his career, so the Cubs aren't likely to activate Simmons from the 10-day injured list until they're confident he's able to comfortably make throws from the area of the field he'll be covering at shortstop. Since he has yet to begin a minor-league rehab assignment, Simmons is at probably at least a week away from making his 2022 debut.