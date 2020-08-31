Chafin (finger) was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Cubs on Monday in exchange for a player to be named later, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Chafin has been sidelined since Aug. 19 with a sprained left index finger, and he'll suit up for a new team once he returns. The southpaw was wearing a splint for the past week to help his finger heal, although it's unclear when he'll be able to take the mound again. Chafin allowed six runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out 10 over 6.2 innings this season.