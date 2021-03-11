Chafin allowed three runs on three hits across an inning of work in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Giants.

A Wilmer Flores two-run home run was the key blow against Chafin. The southpaw won't be counted on to face too many righties like Flores during the regular season, though Chafin actually held righties to a .228 batting average the past three seasons, compared to .261 for lefties. Chafin could see an expanded role in 2021 if he continues to have some success against opposite-handed batters, but he still figures to primarily be used against lefties.