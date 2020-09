Chafin worked around a hit and a walk to pitch a scoreless inning in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Twins.

It was Chafin's first appearance since Aug. 17, as he missed time due to a sprained left index finger, and it also happened to be his first appearance for the Cubs, who acquired him an Aug. 31 trade. With Rowan Wick (oblique) possibly out for the rest of the season, Chafin could quickly earn an important role in the Chicago bullpen if he pitches well.