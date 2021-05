Chafin pitched a scoreless inning of relief in Thursday's win over the Nationals to record his 10th hold of the season.

Chafin has been one of the Cubs' most dependable relievers so far. In addition to the team-leading 10 holds, the lefty has a solid 2.57 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 21 strikeouts across 21 innings. He should continue working in a high-leverage role for Chicago.