Chafin allowed one hit across 1.1 scoreless innings to record a hold in Tuesday's win over the Mets.

Chafin retired Brandon Nimmo to end the seventh inning, then worked through a clean eighth to hand the game over to closer Craig Kimbrel. Chafin now has a 3.86 ERA and three holds across seven innings this season, and the lefty should continue to operate in a prominent role ahead of Kimbrel in the Cubs' bullpen.