Chafin pitched a scoreless inning of relief with a strikeout to record a hold in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Marlins.

Chafin followed starter Alec Mills and reliever Ryan Tepera to work a clean eighth inning, then Craig Kimbrel secured the save. Chafin has been excellent for the Cubs with a 1.78 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and team-high 17 holds this season. The lefty should remain in a high-leverage role in front of Kimbrel.