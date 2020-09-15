Chafin (finger) will throw a simulated game Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Chafin was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Cubs at the deadline despite the fact that he was out with a sprained left index finger. He's missed nearly a month with the issue, but he appears to have a chance to join his new team's bullpen for the final few games of the year.
