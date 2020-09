Chafin (1-2) recorded two outs prior to giving up a walk-off solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Pirates.

Making his first appearance since August 20 after dealing with a sprained finger, Chafin was a strike away from a scoreless ninth before Jacob Stallings pulled a game-winning home run into the stands. Chafin carries a 7.56 ERA into the final days of the season.