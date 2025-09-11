Kittredge picked up the save Wednesday against Atlanta, striking out one in a clean ninth inning.

It's notable that Kittredge saw Chicago's first save opportunity since closer Daniel Palencia (shoulder) landed on the injured list. That usage would appear to put him first in line for future save chances, though it's certainly still possible that manager Craig Counsell has a committee approach in mind for his closer position for the time being. Kittredge is worth a speculative add in most fantasy formats as this situation unfolds -- the veteran right-hander owns a 3.45 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 52:10 K:BB through 47.0 innings on the season.