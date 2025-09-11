Cubs' Andrew Kittredge: Closes out Atlanta for save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kittredge picked up the save Wednesday against Atlanta, striking out one in a clean ninth inning.
It's notable that Kittredge saw Chicago's first save opportunity since closer Daniel Palencia (shoulder) landed on the injured list. That usage would appear to put him first in line for future save chances, though it's certainly still possible that manager Craig Counsell has a committee approach in mind for his closer position for the time being. Kittredge is worth a speculative add in most fantasy formats as this situation unfolds -- the veteran right-hander owns a 3.45 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 52:10 K:BB through 47.0 innings on the season.
More News
-
Cubs' Andrew Kittredge: Could see ninth-inning work•
-
Cubs' Andrew Kittredge: Earns fourth win in relief•
-
Cubs' Andrew Kittredge: Earns another save Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Andrew Kittredge: Picks up first save•
-
Cubs' Andrew Kittredge: Earns first win with Cubs•
-
Cubs' Andrew Kittredge: Ugly performance in loss•